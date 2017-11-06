PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s giving meters have collected more than $500 for organizations helping the homeless since the meters were unveiled by Mayor Jorge Elorza two months ago.
Emily Cromwell, a spokeswoman for the Democratic mayor, tells WPRI-TV that the city’s nine giving meters have received $200 in coin donations and another $306 through credit cards at the meters and online at PVDGives.com .
The giving meter program was launched in part to limit panhandling in Providence.
Proceeds will be donated to organizations working to help homeless individuals. A commission will review applications and make twice-yearly donation recommendations.
The city says the meters cost about $1,000 each to install.
Elorza says the city does not have a goal for how much it expects to receive in donations.