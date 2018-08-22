SALEM, Ore. — Oregon may soon get its third In-N-Out Burger joint.

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark told the Statesman Journal Tuesday that the California-based fast food restaurant will soon open in her city, just 45 minutes from Portland.

The company hasn’t set a date for the opening.

In-N-Out representative Kori Seki says Oregon is considered a new market for the company.

In-N-Out has two locations in Oregon: Grants Pass and Medford.

Seki met with the Keizer city council Monday to discuss the city’s sign code, which conflicted with the restaurant’s signature palm tree awnings and signage.

After reviewing the code, city officials agreed to change it for In-N-Out and all other Keizer businesses to allow for awnings.

The process to open the location is still in the works.