WASHINGTON (AP) — The Mayor of Washington, D.C. has announced that she has adopted a baby.

News outlets report that Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Monday, “I am proud to announce that I am a mom!”

Bowser says that she started the adoption process late in 2017 and was not sure how long it would take. She says to her delight, it advanced sooner than she had expected.

The mayor says she is looking forward to being able to pour a lot of love, attention and affection on the baby and help it grow into a wonderful Washingtonian.

Bowser says she will be taking the next week or so to enjoy precious moments with the baby, and that her team will keep the mayor’s office from missing a beat.