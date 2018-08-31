CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — The mayor of Chemnitz is trying to reassure foreign visitors, students and investors that the eastern German city is safe, despite violent far-right protests earlier this week.

Barbara Ludwig told reporters Friday that “at the moment there’s a lot of uncertainty and fear on various sides” following the unrest sparked by the suspected killing of a German man by migrants on the weekend.

Images of neo-Nazis shouting “foreigners out” during a protest Monday made headlines far beyond Germany, prompting concern among businesses and the city’s University of Technology, which has a large share of students from abroad.

Ludwig said that “we’re going to make clear in the coming weeks and months that foreign students and foreign investors do indeed have their place in this city and will be safe here.”