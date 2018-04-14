ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The mayor of the Chicago suburb of Romeoville has been charged with driving under the influence.

Romeoville Police say Mayor John Noak’s vehicle was pulled over Thursday evening by officers after the department received a report of a possible drunk driver. They say Noak was arrested after he refused a breathalyzer test or allow his blood to be drawn.

They say he was charged with driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and improper lane usage. He was ticketed and released on $100 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

Noak doesn’t have a listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment.