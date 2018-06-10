BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Alabama’s most populous city has hired its first LGBTQ liaison.

AL.com reports that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Sunday at PrideFest that Josh Coleman will serve as both a city spokesman and representative of LGBTQ interests. Coleman is currently the vice president of Central Alabama Pride, and will start the city job June 25.

Woodfin says Coleman’s appointment upholds the legacy of “the city that taught the world the importance of inclusion.”

Coleman will focus on the public safety of LGBTQ communities. He says the creation of this role contributes to “having an open, fair and inclusive city.”

The mayor also plans to create an Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity, but further details haven’t been released.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews