HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Mayor Harry Kim has been diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

Managing Director Wil Okabe said Tuesday that Kim is continuing his work, despite his condition. He is taking antibiotics to address the problem.

Okabe said the mayor remains in charge, but is “pacing himself to ensure the county is running smoothly.”

Okabe said that Kim is awaiting the results of medical tests. The 78-year-old had at least one, possibly two heart attacks in late April.

He underwent a heart procedure on Oahu, where doctors told him he had a heart attack in Hilo, and possibly a second in Honolulu.

It was his fourth and possibly fifth such attack.

Okabe said Kim expressed confidence in the work of his department heads and their staff, who are working to keep the community safe.