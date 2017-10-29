FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Fairbanks North Star Borough is at a financial crossroads, and the mayor is hosting two town hall meetings to get some direction from the community.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says the two meetings Wednesday are “step A of what is probably going to go to step D or E” before the borough makes any final decisions.
The meetings will give the mayor and community members opportunities to discuss aging public buildings, a huge maintenance backlog, dwindling state support and the borough’s options to address it.
Some of the solutions under consideration include closing public buildings, reducing services and instituting new taxes.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
The meetings are at noon and 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Exhibit Hall.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com