PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island mayor has been involved in a car crash that left his wife and another driver injured.

The Providence Journal reports Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien was driving from a birthday party at a local brewery Saturday night when his vehicle collided with another car at an intersection.

His wife was a passenger and suffered a concussion. The other driver reported shoulder and chest pain. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Democratic mayor was uninjured.

Pawtucket Police Sgt. Timothy Graham said the crash isn’t under investigation, no summonses were issued and no one was determined to be at fault because there were no independent witnesses.

Grebien says his wife is recovering, but he cancelled a trip with other officials to Arjona, Colombia, which is Pawtucket’s sister city.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com