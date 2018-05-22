MOSCOW (AP) — The mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city has stepped down to protest a government-promoted law which scrapped mayoral elections.
Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman announced his resignation on Tuesday as the city’s legislature, which he also chairs, was about to incorporate the amendment scrapping the mayoral vote. Mayors will now be elected by the legislature instead.
The City Duma in April backed the bill including the amendment despite widespread protests against the move. It was drafted by the pro-government faction.
Roizman, elected in 2013 for five years, is one of the few leading Russian regional officials who openly criticizes President Vladimir Putin and supports his archrival Alexei Navalny.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
He had also called for a boycott of the March presidential vote, saying the election was not free or fair.