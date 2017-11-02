ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city has filed a motion for a judge to dismiss the corruption charges filed against him.
In the motion filed Wednesday, lawyers for Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski claim prosecutors used testimony based on hearsay and withheld evidence during his grand jury indictment.
The democratic mayor is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud and bribery.
Pawlowski’s motion has come days before the upcoming mayoral election where he is running to be re-elected to a fourth term. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office has declined to comment.
