NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fended off barbs from Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl in the first mayoral debate of the general election.

Tuesday’s slugfest was held in front of a loud, boisterous crowd at Symphony Space in Manhattan. It featured some questions submitted by the public.

Dietl started off with a zing at the mayor for being a Red Sox fan. The businessman and former police detective said he would get things done as mayor.

Malliotakis said the city was mismanaged and broken and that she was ready to clean up de Blasio’s mess.

The mayor countered by calling his two opponents right wing Republicans who voted for Donald Trump. He touted New York City as the safest big city in America.