CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is encouraging young people to apply for this year’s summer jobs program.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel says people ages 14 to 24 may now apply for more than 30,000 jobs and internship opportunities. The application period ends May 21.
The jobs are part of the One Summer Chicago Program, which Emanuel says offers young people “more than a job.” He says it’s also “a path for future success.”
The program is a partnership with organizations including Chicago Public Libraries, the Chicago Park District, City Colleges and the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Available positions range from camp counselors to forestry projects and office work. The program runs from July 2 through Aug. 10.
___
Online:
http://www.onesummerchicago.org/