WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C. says she’ll start the search for a new D.C. schools chancellor after the June Democratic primary for mayor.

The Washington Post reports that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who is seeking re-election, made the remarks at a Wednesday breakfast event billed as a discussion on the state of education in the district.

Amanda Alexander has served as the school system’s interim chancellor since February, when Antwan Wilson resigned as head of the system amid revelations that he’d skirted the city’s school lottery system to transfer his daughter to a top high school.

Council member David Grosso says he wrote a letter to Bowser calling on her to formalize a timeline for hiring a chancellor and deputy mayor for education, another position without a permanent occupant.

