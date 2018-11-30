MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says a police officer accused of decorating a precinct Christmas tree with items such as a cigarette pack and police tape will be fired.

Frey called the officer’s behavior “racist, despicable” and says the unidentified officer’s termination is necessary.

The tree is in the precinct on the city’s North Side, which has a fractured relationship with police.

A picture of the tree circulated online before the items were removed. They apparently included a pack of Newport cigarettes, a cup from Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, a bag of Takis and a can of Steel Reserve beer.

The Star Tribune reports that City Council Member Phillipe Cunningham wrote on Facebook that an officer hung the inappropriate items as a prank after the tree was decorated.