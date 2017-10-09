CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city council and its mayor have disagreed over who is carrying out the position’s duties amid a state auditor investigation into misuse of taxpayer money.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Richwood council passed a motion Thursday night to hire a law firm as it works on flood recovery, schools consolidation and the situation with Bob Henry Baber, who’s challenging the legality of the council placing him on paid administrative leave from mayor.

A motion during a Sept. 21 council meeting referenced the probe into Baber’s city purchasing card use.

Baber says he was placed on leave last month after refusing the council’s request for him to resign, and legal advice has helped him realize that agreeing to it was something improper he didn’t want to do.

