PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The mayor of a Rhode Island city has been chosen to lead the state’s public transportation authority.

The Providence Journal reports the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has chosen Warwick Mayor and former RIPTA Board Chairman Scott Avedisian Wednesday as its new chief executive officer.

Avedisian has served as mayor since 2000, and was a chairman on the agency’s board from 2012 to 2016. His appointment is pending competition of contract negotiations with chairman Wayne M. Kezirian. Kezirian says Avedisian has a reputation for coalition building, and hopes that can be brought to the agency.

