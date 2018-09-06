ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor is taking steps to end the practice of holding detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the city’s jail.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday signed an executive order to stop holding the federal agency’s detainees under the current agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The mayor’s order also directs Atlanta’s corrections chief to formally request that ICE transfer all current detainees from the Atlanta City Detention Center as soon as possible.

Bottoms said in a statement that the nation’s immigration policies are “inhumane” and have led to the separation of hundreds of families along the U.S.-Mexico border.

She said that until immigration policies are reformed, refusing to hold the federal detainees is the only way Atlanta can live up to its “legacy of compassion and tolerance.”