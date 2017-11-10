RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mayor has launched a downtown redevelopment plan that includes replacing the Richmond Coliseum.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told news outlets that the North of Broad Downtown Redevelopment is an opportunity to help transform a major part of Richmond by putting underutilized and underperforming assets to work.

A request for proposals calls for several items, including an arena with at least 17,500 seats as well as a hotel with at least 400 rooms to attract larger conferences and events. Stoney also wants developers to consider redeveloping the Public Safety and Social Services buildings.

According to a timetable in the RFP, the deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 9. Selection of a proposal and negotiation will take place in March and April, followed by consideration by the city council.