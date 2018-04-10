ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has directed the city’s police department to only seize cars in cases with convictions.
In a statement Monday, Keller says he is asking the city council to update the ordinance to match the new policy.
The city has seized vehicles under a 25-year-old ordinance. Police could seize a car without the owner being convicted of an offense.
Police were allowed to confiscate the vehicles driven by people who were arrested on suspicion of a second or subsequent drunken driving offense or driving on a suspended license for a drunken driving arrest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
The proceeds from the seizures funded the department program and efforts to fight driving while intoxicated
A federal lawsuit against the city on its seizure program is ongoing.