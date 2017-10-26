NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik is “Boying Up.”
The Emmy-nominated star of “The Big Bang Theory” and author of the best-selling book, “Girling Up,” is now writing a book about boys and childhood.
Penguin Young Readers said Thursday that “Boying Up: How to be Bold, Brave and Brilliant” will draw upon her background in neuroscience and her experiences as a mother of two sons to discuss how boys grow up “biologically, psychologically, and sociologically.”
The book is scheduled to come out next May.
Bialik’s other books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Mayim’s Vegan Table.”