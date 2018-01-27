SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials are expecting renovation work on the Illinois Executive Mansion in Springfield should be completed in plenty of time for the state’s August bicentennial celebration.

Work began last June on the privately funded $15 million restoration of the house that’s been the governor’s residence since 1855.

General contractor R.D. Lawrence president John Goetz says crews should wrap up by mid-May. The State Journal-Register reports contractors reinstalled the second-floor ballroom’s original chandeliers in December, while many rooms are waiting for new hardwood floors or carpeting.

The project includes the addition of a first-floor visitors center, providing space for orientations for large student groups and to show an informational video before tours.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com