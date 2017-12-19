RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A Raytown man who photographed nude children and posted the pictures online has been sentenced to 20 years without parole in federal prison.

Twenty-year-old Cody Davidson was sentenced Tuesday for distributing child pornography on the internet. He will be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he is released from prison.

Prosecutors say Davidson took pornographic pictures of two girls, one 7 and the other 8, and posted them on social media.

Federal agents in Boston found some child pornography images online and traced some of them to Davidson.

Investigators found more than 2,000 still and video child pornography images on phones taken from Davidson’s home.