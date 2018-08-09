COMSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 1,400 inmates at maximum-security prison in New York near the Vermont border have been locked down in their cells after about two dozen were involved in a gang fight.
Cuomo said after a news conference in Manhattan on Thursday that he was headed to the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, in Washington County 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Albany. Cuomo said the lockdown was gang-related. No other details have been released.
A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Services confirmed the lockdown but didn’t have any additional information.
Cuomo said there has been a “rash” of gang violence recently in state prisons. He said he’ll be meeting with Great Meadow’s superintendent and other officials at the prison.
