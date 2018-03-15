JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A financial scandal is threatening to unseat Africa’s only female head of state, the president of the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius.
President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, whose role is mostly ceremonial, faces allegations that she used a credit card provided by a non-governmental group to buy luxury goods.
Gurib-Fakim said this week that she “inadvertently” used the credit card from the London-based Planet Earth Institute for “out-of-pocket” expenses of about $27,000, and that she had paid back the money.
The president says she is the victim of a smear campaign and won’t resign, contradicting an earlier comment by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth that she would quit after Mauritius celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence from Britain last Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
Gurib-Fakim, 58, was appointed as president in 2015.