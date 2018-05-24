A crescent-shaped beach on Maui got the top slot Thursday in the annual list of best beaches issued by a Florida professor known as Dr. Beach.

Hawaii’s Kapalua (kaa-paa-LOO-ah) Bay Beach topped the list released by Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University in Miami.

The other nine beaches on Leatherman’s list are Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks, North Carolina; Grayton Beach State Park in the Florida panhandle; Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York; Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks, North Carolina; Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin-Clearwater, Florida; Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii; Coronado Beach, San Diego; and Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Dr. Beach says the volcano that’s spewing lava hasn’t impacted either of the Hawaiian beaches on his list.