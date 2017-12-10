WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — With New Year’s around the corner, Maui residents are complaining over social media about loud booms in their neighborhoods, which are irritating residents and frightening children and pets.

The Maui News reports local residents are calling for a stop to illegal launching of fireworks.

Maui police spokesman Lt. Gregg Okamoto says it is going to take the entire community to help police crack down on illegal fireworks.

But Okamoto says “officers need to witness the violation in order to issue citations.”

Fire officials, too, say they need to view the violation in order to bring charges.

Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto say people need to report their neighbors if they witness illegal fireworks on their street or report people who are selling or importing illegal fireworks to police.

