HONOLULU (AP) — Maui police suspect arson is the cause of a fire that resulted in $1.2 million in damage to Kahului Elementary School.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that the blaze began Friday and burned in a building in the middle of the campus and a portable classroom closer to the Maui High School parking lot.

Authorities say damage to the structure was estimated at $900,000 and damage to the contents at $300,000. No one was hurt.

The state Department of Education said the school will be closed for students on Monday so officials can assess the damage. The staff will report to school.

The police investigation is continuing.

