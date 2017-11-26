WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A report says the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina statistical metropolitan area is the “drunkest city” in Hawaii.

The Maui News reports an analysis by 24/7 Wall St., an online financial news and opinion outlet, reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, put together by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, to identify the metropolitan areas reporting the highest levels of binge and heavy drinking in each state.

The report says Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina was the “drunkest” statistical metropolitan area with 21.8 percent of adults being binge or heavy drinkers. That was higher than the 20.5 percent for the state and 18 percent nationally.

