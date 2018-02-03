WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui officials are reviewing their legal options after the county lost its appeal to a ruling that its use of wastewater injection wells violates the federal Clean Water Act.
The Maui News reports the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Thursday upheld the 2014 Hawaii court ruling on Maui County’s use of the wells at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility.
The environmental law organization Earthjustice sued the county in 2012 on behalf of Maui community groups, claiming discharge from the sewage treatment facility in West Maui was damaging coral reefs off Kahekili Beach.
County Department of Environmental Management officials say they are reviewing the order, and the department will continue to “aggressively pursue recycled water reuse as a primary goal.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com