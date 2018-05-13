WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — More than 100 rape kits dating to 1999 in Maui County have been tested.
The Maui News reported Sunday that 105 kits from 1999 to July 1, 2016, were tested as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rivera said the county is the first in the state to have no untested kits from old cases.
Rivera said 13 of the kits were “hits” in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, but that authorities were unable to prosecute anyone in those 13 cases.
Rivera said having DNA profiles of offenders in the FBI’s index helps other jurisdictions identify possible serial rapists.
Rivera said it took little over a year to complete the testing, which involved having the kits tested at an accredited DNA laboratory.
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com