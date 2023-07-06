OAKLAND — A Maui-bound flight was rerouted to Oakland International Airport on Monday after an ominous image appeared on passengers’ phones, authorities said.

Around 11 a.m., the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office received word that someone on Southwest Airlines Flight 3316 had used the AirDrop feature on their Apple device to share a photo that suggested a bomb was on the plane, Lt. Tya Modeste said.

Deputies met the plane when it touched down at 12:35 p.m. and helped passengers deplane. Modeste said bomb-sniffing dogs were then brought in to assess the passengers, the aircraft and roughly 300 pieces of luggage. No explosives were found.

Around 2:30 p.m., passengers were allowed to reboard the flight, which originated from Las Vegas.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed the flight was rerouted but deferred additional questions to law enforcement.

“We place no priority higher than safety and we’re grateful for patience and understanding during this delayed journey to Hawaii,” the airline said in a statement.

Modeste said no arrests have been made, but the case remains under investigation, both by the sheriff’s office and the FBI.