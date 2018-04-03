MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating homes in the eastern Illinois city of Mattoon due to flooding following heavy rains.

The Mattoon Journal-Gazette and (Charleston) Times-Courier report that boats were used to take out at least a dozen people Tuesday. The First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon is serving as a shelter. City officials say everything along Kickapoo Creek is flooding. The heavy rainfall has left many streets and roadways flooded and partially flooded, forcing them to be closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of eastern Illinois. Forecasters say Charleston and Mattoon received between 3 and 7 inches of rain. They say flooding will start to subside but more rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and could renew flooding concerns.

Officials say Interstate 57 between mile markers 173 and 198 is at risk for flooding.

