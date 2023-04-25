This Barbie has Down syndrome: Toymaker Mattel Inc., has teamed with the National Down Syndrome Society to introduce its first Barbie with the genetic condition on Tuesday — the latest doll in its inclusive lineup.

The company said the new fashion doll is “created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them.”

The NDSS, which works to empower people living with Down syndrome, counseled the toymaker to ensure purposeful design choices to make the doll accurately represent a person with the congenital condition. Down syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21, is caused by the presence of an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them,” Kandi Pickard, NDSS’s president and CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. “This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

The new doll, part of Mattel’s 2023 Fashionistas slate, has a number of physical attributes that are associated with Trisomy 21, such as a rounder face, smaller ears, a flatter nasal bridge and eyes slightly slanted in an almond shape. The doll also has a shorter frame, longer torso and her palms include a single line. Physical attributes that can be seen on the new doll and were reviewed by a medical professional, Mattel said.

Her accompanying accessories are a nod to the symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. A yellow and blue floral dress features symbolic butterflies and her pink necklace bears a chevron pendant, a reference to the three copies of the 21st chromosome. The doll also has ankle orthotics to match those used by some children with Down syndrome to support their feet and ankles.

“As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls.

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” McKnight added. “Doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play.”

Barbie was the brainchild of Ruth Handler, who co-founded Mattel in her garage with her husband, Elliot Handler. When the doll debuted at the New York Toy Fair in 1959, she had a tiny waist, slim hips and large bust and wore a black-and-white striped swimsuit. Mattel sold 300,000 dolls in its first year but has come under fire for decades for fostering aspirational but often unattainable beauty standards and creating dolls that don’t reflect real women or the doll’s diverse customers.

The toymaker behind Hot Wheels, Fisher Price and American Girl dolls has since given the doll line a massive makeover. Mattel, which rolled out its gender-inclusive Creatable World line in 2019, has been evolving Barbie by launching more representive dolls with a wider variety of skin tones, eye colors and hairstyles. Some dolls have the autoimmune disorder vitiligo, some use a wheelchair or a prosthetic limb, one doll uses hearing aids and another has no hair. Other launches have included dolls inspired by historical figures, role models and contemporary sports stars, such as Naomi Osaka and Gabby Douglas.

The $10.99 Fall Fashionistas dolls are available in limited quantities online and in stores this summer and fall at major retailers. They’re launching ahead of Warner Bros.’ Mattel-backed “Barbie” movie that is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The highly anticipated film roller-skates into theaters July 21.