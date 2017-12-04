HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Mattei (MATT’-ee) says he’s running for attorney general, switching gears from a possible gubernatorial run.
The Democrat announced his intentions Monday on the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court building. It comes a week after Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen announced he will not seek a third term in 2018.
A native of Windsor, Mattei served as chief of the financial fraud and public corruption unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut. He says it’s “an unsettled time” in the U.S. and that’s why he’s running “to protect our rights, our values and our future here in Connecticut.”
The Republican Attorneys General Association says Connecticut “does not need an activist attorney general,” but rather someone who will create “a climate of regulatory certainty.”
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year