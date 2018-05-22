SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A county school board in North Carolina held a primary earlier this month even though legally it didn’t have to.

Johnston County Election Supervisor Leigh Anne Price says it is her fault because she did not read election law correctly.

State law requires a school board primary for the nonpartisan seats if there are three more candidates than twice the number of seats being contested.

Price told The News & Observer of Raleigh she doubled the number of seats and added one.

Johnston County had eight candidates for three school board seats. The two candidates who thought they lost after the May 8 primary will be put back on the ballot for November’s general election.

