BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A massive march is underway in Budapest in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government, three weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.
Tens of thousands of people are marching across Margit Bridge on the Danube River toward Parliament, where Orban will speak during Thursday’s commemorations of the 1848 revolution against Habsburg rule.
Several opposition groups are also holding much smaller rallies and remembrances across the city.
The so-called “Peace March,” nominally organized by a pro-Orban civic group, is being held with full support of Orban’s Fidesz party and dozens of buses brought people to the event from across the country.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
Organizers are leading the march with a huge banner inscribed “The homeland before all else,” while another reads “Hungary protects Europe.”