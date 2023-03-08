KYIV, Ukraine — Strong explosions struck central Kyiv early Thursday as widespread missile attacks were reported across Ukraine, with air raid sirens sounding throughout the country in predawn hours, according to local officials.

The blasts in the capital were heard around 6 a.m., where alarms had been sounding for more than four hours.

Explosions were reported in the southern city of Odesa, where the regional military administrator said energy infrastructure and residential buildings were hit, and explosions in the northeastern city of Kharkiv caused power outages, according to the mayor.

Air raid alarms rang out in more than a dozen regions across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, where the regional military administration said on its Telegram channel that air defense systems were working.

“The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!” Maksym Marchenko, Odesa’s military governor, wrote on Telegram, saying the region was hit with a “massive missile attack.”

There were no casualties in the Odesa region, and many of the missiles were intercepted, he wrote.

Kharkiv, near Ukraine’s border with Russia, and the surrounding area were hit with about 15 strikes, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the region’s military administration, said on Telegram. Infrastructure was being targeted, and a residential building was hit as well, he said, warning of additional strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and other officials have been warning since late February, around the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, of the possibility of a barrage of attacks from Moscow’s troops.

Russia has in the past launched concentrated volleys of attacks in response to Ukraine’s advances or attacks.