SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City man known for his elaborate Halloween house decorations has ratcheted it up again this year with a display featuring a massive King Kong climbing on top of the Empire State building.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 33-year-old Ammon Smith’s massive displays in the past have included graveyards, pirate ships and fire-breathing dragons. But this year’s is of the giant ape, complete with bi-planes and a Barbie doll clutched in one fist.

Smith, a woodworker, says his love for extreme decorating started when his wife asked him to outfit the house for Christmas in 2011. He says the displays just get larger and larger each year.

Smith built King Kong from scratch, starting in September. He says it took about 90 hours to complete.

