WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A cargo ship carrying massive cranes has passed safely under the Delaware Memorial Bridge, with almost six feet to spare.

The News Journal reports that dozens of people turned out at vantage points along the Delaware River to catch a glimpse of the spectacle as the Zhen Hua 16 ship headed through on its way to Philadelphia at about midnight Friday.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority said traffic on both spans was halted for less than 15 minutes as a precaution and to avoid driver distraction.

The two cranes, built in China, stood 188 feet 5 inches above the water. They had 5 feet 8 inches of clearance as the ship slowly navigated under the bridge spans.

The passage was timed for low tide to allow maximum clearances.

