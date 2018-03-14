BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man training to be a massage therapist will be taking on canine clients at the Bangor Humane Society.

Stephen Kazmierczak says he is planning to retire from his current job, and wants to do something else in retirement. He tells WABI-TV shelter dogs don’t see a lot of people, and his massages help them feel more comfortable around humans.

Kazmierczak also provides physical therapy for dogs at Ridge Runner Veterinary Services in Winterport. Just like humans, he says physical therapy for dogs provide a bevy of health benefits.

___

