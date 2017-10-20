WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of a man in a Worcester park.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Erika Mullen could have been convicted of murder, but a jury on Thursday found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the October 2015 stabbing death of Carlos Estrada. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Mullen was with her boyfriend in University Park when they were approached by Estrada, who had a folding knife and a bag of heroin. She told police she got into a fight with the 33-year-old Estrada, but denied stabbing him. She said her boyfriend stabbed the victim. His is awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Estrada was stabbed five times, including once in the heart.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com