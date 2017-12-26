WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a woman they say fatally dragged a man with her SUV early Christmas morning before abandoning the vehicle.

Susan Dixon is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death Monday of a 33-year-old man in a Worcester gas station parking lot.

Police say the 58-year-old Dixon was speaking with the victim when he reached into her vehicle to give her something and she suddenly drove away with the man half inside.

They say Dixon backed into a fence, knocked over a light pole, and abandoned the severely damaged vehicle a short distance away. She was arrested at home.

The victim suffered neck, chest and abdomen injuries and died at the hospital.

It’s unclear if Dixon had a lawyer.