GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Another Massachusetts town has banned the sale of small, single-use bottles of water.

Town meeting voters in Great Barrington approved the ban of bottles 1-liter or smaller this week. The Berkshire County community joins Concord and Sudbury.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the Environment Committee of the Berkshire Women’s Action Group proposed the ban with exceptions for emergencies. The group has waged a campaign since last fall, saying beverage companies are often selling municipal water that is not necessarily as safe as local tap water. Proponents of the ban also said the bottles lead to litter.

The ban also drew the support of several Monument Mountain Regional High School students.

Not everyone supported the ban. Local businesses said it would hurt them and one person suggested better recycling efforts.

