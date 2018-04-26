BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts tow truck driver charged with being a serial rapist has been held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society.
Arthur Salsbury, of Ware, was held Wednesday after pleading not guilty to multiple rape and assault charges involving four women, one of which dated to 2009.
Authorities say the 41-year-old Salsbury picked up women in Holyoke, sometimes using a tow truck, and drove them to Granby or South Hadley, where he assaulted them.
Police started an investigation in February when a woman came forward to say she had been raped in a Granby park.
Salsbury’s court-appointed attorney argued his client was not a danger who should be granted bail so he could continue working or be placed under house arrest.