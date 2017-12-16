BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Securities Division is ramping up its policing of companies based in the state that raise money from initial coin offerings.

Initial coin offerings are a means of raising capital by selling digital currency that can then be traded. The digital coins or tokens represent an interest in a company.

State Secretary William Galvin said Friday that those issuing initial coin offering are primarily tech companies offering a Blockchain-supported technology. Blockchain is the technology behind Bitcoin.

Galvin said whether or not Blockchain succeeds in revolutionizing the financial services industry, there’s no question that digital coins that can be offered and sold are securities which need to be either registered or exempt from registration in Massachusetts.

He also warned of scam artists hoping to take advantage of the Bitcoin craze.