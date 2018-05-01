Share story

By
The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is planning to make an announcement about gun safety legislation at a press conference at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School in Cambridge.

Wednesday’s scheduled event comes after DeLeo said there’s “strong interest” among House members about a bill that would allow firearms to be taken from people who show unstable or potentially dangerous behavior.

The measure would let family members petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner poses a risk to themselves or others.

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association has said the so-called “red flag” bill would close loopholes in current law. Members of the group plan to attend Wednesday’s event.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Also attending is the bill’s chief sponsor, Cambridge Democratic Rep. Marjorie Decker.

The Associated Press