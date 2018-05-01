CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is planning to make an announcement about gun safety legislation at a press conference at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School in Cambridge.
Wednesday’s scheduled event comes after DeLeo said there’s “strong interest” among House members about a bill that would allow firearms to be taken from people who show unstable or potentially dangerous behavior.
The measure would let family members petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner poses a risk to themselves or others.
The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association has said the so-called “red flag” bill would close loopholes in current law. Members of the group plan to attend Wednesday’s event.
Also attending is the bill’s chief sponsor, Cambridge Democratic Rep. Marjorie Decker.