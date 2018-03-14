BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate is preparing to debate a bill that would outlaw the drowning of animals.
Advocates say the bill would strengthen animal cruelty laws in Massachusetts by increasing reporting, updating penalties, and prohibiting certain kinds of cruel acts.
The bill seeks to build on a 2014 animal abuse law prompted by the case of “Puppy Doe” — a year-old pit female bull mix found in a Quincy park in 2013 that was tortured so severely it had to be euthanized.
Besides outlawing the drowning of animals, the bill would also require property owners to search for abandoned animals within three days after a property is vacated and remove a requirement to automatically kill animals involved in animal fighting.
The Senate is set to debate the bill Thursday.