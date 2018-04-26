BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a $156 million spending bill including funding for regional transit authorities, local school districts’ special education costs and programs for Massachusetts children and families.

Democratic Senate Ways and Means Chair Karen Spilka said Thursday the supplemental budget also includes spending on education and critical resources for low-income and homeless families.

The bill includes an extra $4 million for regional transit authorities and $12.5 million to increase reimbursements to school districts for the cost of educating students with disabilities.

The bill also includes $25.6 million for Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children grants, $21.1 million for county sheriffs and $19.3 million for Emergency Assistance Family Shelters.

The bill has to be reconciled with the House version before being sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.