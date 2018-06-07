BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has approved a bill that would allow the temporary removal of firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

Thursday’s vote follows approval of the bill in the Massachusetts House, helping pave its way to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.

An aide to Baker has said Baker supports the concept and wants to keep guns away from people “who are unfit to possess them.”

The so-called “red flag” bill would let a relative or someone else with close ties to a legal gun owner petition a court for a 12-month extreme risk protection order if the individual was exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.

A person subject to such an order could appeal.

Other states have passed red flag measures in recent months including Rhode Island.